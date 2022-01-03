'... Buy the Bikini': Actor Shraddha Das's Bold Avatar Sets Instagram on Fire

Zid fame actor Shraddha Das has posted on her Instagram account some pictures that are now setting the Internet on fire. The actor often makes it to the headlines for her boldness, and her latest post is no different.

Posting pictures of herself in an orange and black bikini, Shraddha wrote in the caption “This new year, I choose to be fearless and absolutely happy! Stepping into 2022, with a brand new version of me inside out! Leaving behind all things negative!"

In the comment section of the post, the actor’s well-wishers appreciated her beauty. One of the users wrote “So freaking hot", while another one said “You are on fireee". A third user commented: “U looking stunning", while another one said, “Hey beautiful". Some users also wished her a happy new year. Shraddha posted some more pictures in the same outfit and captioned it, “Life is short, buy the bikini".

Shraddha looks sizzling hot in these pictures, and the comments section shows how crazy fans are about her.

Shraddha made her Bollywood debut with the film Lahore. However, she gained popularity after her role in Zid wherein she also gave some intimate and bold scenes. The actor was also seen in the film Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

She is very active on social media and boasts of 2 million followers on her Instagram account. Shraddha predominantly appears in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. She0 currently has two Telugu films in hand.

