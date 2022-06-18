BVK Vagdevi Wins OTT Edition of Indian Idol Telugu, Receives Trophy From Chiranjeevi

The debut OTT edition of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol Telugu, concluded with BVK Vagdevi being declared as the season winner. Vagdevi received the winner’s trophy and a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from megastar Chiranjeevi, who was a special guest at the finale of the reality. Vagdevi also gets Rs 6 lakh prize money and a chance to sing in the upcoming Geetha Arts film.

Reflecting on her journey on the show, Bagdevi thanked the show’s judges Thaman S, Nithya Menen and Karthik for their support. She added that the trophy was a fit reward for her efforts on the show. “My rigorous effort over the past few months has finally paid off with this accomplishment. Geetha Arts has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I’m thankful to aha for making this opportunity-rich platform for so many participants like me," Vagdevi said after lifting the winner’s trophy.

A resident of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, Vagdevi is also pursuing her Bachelor’s in architecture in Odisha. She now wants to build a career in music while completing her education

Among the top 3 finalists, Sreenivas and Vaishnavi have declared the first and second runners-up of the show, winning a prize of Rs 3 and 2 lakhs respectively.

The finale of Indian Idol Telugu streamed on OTT platform Aha. Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi also appeared in the show as special guests to promote their upcoming film Virata Parvam.

The finale event of Indian Idol Telugu featured judges Karthik and Thaman delivering a performance together. The show, which also marked the debut of Indian Idol 5 winner Sreeram Chandra as a host, began streaming in February this year.

During the 15-week-long journey, Indian Idol Telugu hosted some of the biggest names of the Telugu film and music industry as special guests. The likes of Manisharma, Usha Uthup, Rama Jogayya Sastry, actors Adivi Sesh, and many others were seen gracing the platform of Indian Idol Telugu. Popular Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen making a guest appearance on the semi-final episode of the show on June 10.

