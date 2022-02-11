Caitlyn Jenner Says Kim Kardashian 'Seems Very Happy' After Pete Davidson Calls Her His 'Girlfriend'

American businesswoman and television personality Kim Kardashian may be going through a tough separation from her former husband Kanye West, but she seems quite happy with current boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson. At least this is what Caitlyn Jenner believes. Recently, former partner of Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, Caitlyn talked about the same on UK radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “Kim does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet," Caitlyn said.

Talking about it further, she also said, “But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said, “You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at. And she goes, ‘Oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!’"

We will have to wait till Caitlyn goes out for dinner with the new couple to get her full opinion on Pete and Kim. The 73-year-old Olympian said, “So anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy."

Caitlyn’s comments come after the Saturday Night Live star recently addressed Kim as his girlfriend in an interview. During his appearance on People (the TV Show!), the 28-year-old comedian was asked if his heightened fame had led to a more “fun" lifestyle. Responding to this, Pete said that most of his days consist of him “showing up to a set" or hanging with friends or his girlfriend. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much," he had said.

41-year-old SKIMS founder Kim, and Pete sparked romance rumors after she hosted SNL. The duo even shared an on-screen kiss in October during one of the skits on SNL. A few weeks later, the two went public with their relationship.

