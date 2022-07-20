California Couple Witnessed Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s Wedding in Las Vegas, Shares Experience

What’s better to witness Hollywood A-listers getting married? A couple from California got lucky as they watched Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck narrating their wedding vows in the chapel on Saturday.

Airika and Demetrius Visaya told KABC-TV that they were celebrating their two-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday in Victorville. An impromptu decision was taken by the couple to get married in Las Vegas that very same day.

They took the three-hour drive with their family and much to their surprise while they waited for their marriage license, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked into the chapel.

Airika said that she instantly recognised JLo. “Airika turned around and looked at the door and she was like ‘Oh my God. That’s Ben Affleck and JLo," Demetrius told the media house in a video.

Airika even shared the same on her Facebook account. Announcing the union with her husband, she also expressed happiness for being able to eyewitness the most popular wedding in Hollywood. She called it the “wedding of a lifetime."

The caption read, “The wedding of a Lifetime! On July 16, 2022, I married the Love of My Life alongside Jennifer and Ben Affleck! Such a spontaneous and amazing story for our family! All thanks to my husband and his amazing family for this crazy unforgettable idea! Our family will cherish these moments forever."

She even thanked JLo for mentioning them in her big announcement to the world. “We will always think of you two on our anniversaries and are so happy to share it with you!" she added.

Jennifer even mentioned them being present in her newsletter."Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote.

“Behind us, two men held hands. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville," the star added.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck said “I do" at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in front of their children from past relationships.

