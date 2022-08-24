Calm Down: Selena Gomez Rocks Corset Top in Sizzling Teaser of Her Collab With Rema; Watch Video

American singer Selena Gomez took to her social media handle on Tuesday to tease her forthcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema. The 30-year-old songstress posted a teaser in which she and the music artist made a dynamic duo as they shot a scene with an old-school Porsche.

Taking to the captions, Selena wrote, “Calm Down is out Thursday at Midnight WAT/ 4 pm PT!! @heisrema https://presave.umusic.com/calm-down."

Check out the tweet here:

In the seconds-long music teaser, the Who Says songstress donned a low-cut corset top and dark trousers.She directed her massive following of 343 million to ‘pre-save at link in bio’ as their likes quickly poured in.

As for her look, the Rare Beauty founder kept her waist-length dark locks in a center part and cascading waves. She accessorised her look with a pair of large hoops, a short, beaded necklace, and various rings. As the clip progressed, it saw, Selena dancing sensually against the silver luxury car as Rema sat inside it.

He wore a plaid black and white shirt layered over a white tank top and teamed them with dark shorts. The rising musician, who’s also worked alongside Chris Brown, wore his locked hair braided straight back. Adding to his look, he sported a pair of dark sunglasses, heavy diamond-encrusted chains, and a watch.

Earlier, Selena shared another teaser on social media as she said, “An all new version of @heisrema “Calm Down" is coming 8/26-so excited for this one!"

It had outtakes from a previous viral video of Selena greeting Rema backstage before a recent live show. In another scene the songstress sang along to her part on the remix, illuminated by a blue light as she danced. It starts off with her getting ready at a Los Angeles mansion as she uses the products from her Rare Beauty makeup brand.

As the cip starts it sees Selena stepping out of a luxury van as she showed off a long, sequined red skirt. She paired it up with a sleeveless black crop top and her lengthy tresses were bone straight with a part in the middle.She said in a brief audio clip speaking about the collaboration, “The song’s fun! I hope people like it. That’s all I want. "

Rema joined her in the clip, dressed in a black leather vest and ski hat - a signature look of his.

