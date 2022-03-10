Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Fame and Heavy Misogyny She Observed In Hollywood

Cameron Diaz has starred in movies like The Mask, Vanilla Sky, Charlie’s Angels, and The Holiday, to name a few. The actress retired from her acting career in 2014 with romantic comedy Annie. However the 49-year-old has now opened up about her personal experiences based on her gender in the entertainment industry that was ruled by “heavy misogyny.”

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Diaz appeared on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast. The actress shared her experience as an actress in Hollywood and admitted, “I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal. You know, objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them in myself at certain times. It’s hard not to picture yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty.” Diaz added how her perspective towards beauty has now changed since she retired from showbiz and said, “I think that that’s one of the biggest things, the last eight years, I am like wild. I am like a wild animal and a beast. And I don’t care, like literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis. Maybe not at all during the day.”

Talking about how she broke the rules as an actress in the early aughts, Diaz said that movies like Charlie’s Angels, and Shrek were certain projects of her career where she went against the typical roles women were given. However, the actress admitted, “I certainly didn’t do as much as could be done now because of the awareness of everybody, you know, sort of like the MeToo.” Diaz added, “There were still parameters. The 1990s, the early aughts, there was still heavy, heavy misogyny. Just the level of exploitation of powers, it just laid on the entire industry.”

Advertisement

The actress added that it was a normal thing to fake a laugh and just be able to get through unscathed in the brutal showbiz industry. Diaz also said that at that time, she and many other actresses were the ones who participated in this process so as to make everybody feel taken care of.

Diaz also advised that the way they can reach the zen mode she has reached, one has to stop looking into the mirror too much and stop taking selfies.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.