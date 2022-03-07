Camila Cabello Breaks Her Silence On Shawn Mendes Break Up: 'My Focus Has Changed'

Camila Cabello is finally speaking up about her break-up with Shawn Mendes. The couple was dating for a little over two years before they decided to part ways last year. While the couple issued statements about their separation, they did not delve into the reasons behind the break-up. However, now, the Cinderella star has made a few statements about their relationship and said that her focus has changed in life.

Joining Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, Camila was promoting her new track Bam Bam, which also features Ed Sheeran, when she spoke about Shawn. The new track reportedly features lyrics that hint about her relationship with her Senorita co-singer. Speaking about the track and her relationship, Camila confessed that she has her priorities have fluctuated and her focus has changed throughout her life.

“Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?" Cabello said. “And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career. This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators. That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music? My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to f—ing have dinner with afterwards? How can me talking about these things help me build trust with people? How can I talk about the icky things that I haven’t talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally relate,’ can validate my own experience?" she said.

Camila explained that her focus was to live a happy life and be in a healthy relationship. She added that she was doing a lot of therapy and her focus has now shifted. “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift," she added. Camila felt that it was that way for both, her and Shawn. “Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay," she added.

Shawn and Camila were friends for years before they began dating in 2019. They spent most of the lockdown together. They were often spotted together on walks during the lockdown.

