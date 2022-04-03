Camila Cabello Feels Vulnerable When Paparazzi Take Her Bikini Pics: 'I Ran Away To Pool Area'

Camila Cabello opened up about her recent bikini pictures. On Saturday, pictures of the Bam Bam singer surfaced online in which she was seen wearing a tiger-stripe bikini on a hot Miami day. The singer was spotted taking a dip at the beach. Seemingly addressing the pictures, Camila revealed that whenever she is photographed wearing a bikini, she feels vulnerable. Taking to Instagram, she penned a long note, sharing the emotions she feels when being photographed wearing a bikini in public.

“Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped – somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and unprepared. I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset," she confessed.

Advertisement

“I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women. Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow waves to tussle us around," the Senorita singer added.

“I remind myself of this, listen to podcasts on intuitive eating, follow women who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, bellies, bloating, and weight fluctuations… and still, I’m a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a s— ton of promo and I want to feel like I look ‘good’," she said. Referring to the yellow bikini, Camila said that she got this new bikini and wanted to wear it to the ocean. However, she didn’t eat anything heavy before her trip because she was aware her trip would double up as a photo shoot.

Advertisement

“I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature. I tried to pretend they weren’t there but I couldn’t and I held my breath from my sun chair in the ocean," Camila confessed.

Advertisement

Watching a few kids play beside her on the beach, Camila said she wanted to “get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach" — “happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid, FREE." Camila concluded her note by saying, “I ran away to the pool area where hopefully they can’t get me but they literally hide in the bushes sometimes I’m exhausted lol."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.