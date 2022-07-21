Camila Cabello Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares Health Update Via Quirky Dance Video

Camila Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19. The Havana singer herself confirmed the news by sharing a quirky video on TikTok, while also giving fans a quick update on her health. “I got the rona," the 25-year-old wrote alongside the video. While fans of Camila are praying for her speedy recovery, they also hailed her positive attitude to remain happy in isolation.

Camile’s quirky way of sharing the update has ensured her fans that she’s doing well. The Senorita singer recorded a video of herself in bed enjoying to the tunes of Pitbull’s Watagatapitusberry. The short clip also featured the singer playing with her medicines as props. As she is following all the health protocols, Camila’s smiley dance video has given fans a sense of relief. Not only on TikTok, but the singer also re-shared the same clip on her Instagram story with the caption, “If you got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f**kin noise". Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, several of her fans took to the comment section to send well wishes to the singer. While one of the fans wrote, “I could never be this energetic when sick like how", another shared, “I think you got a false positive sis." A user also complimented her high spirit and great sense of humour. “Well at least you have a great sense of humor about it and not letting it knock you down..blessings," the comment read.

In terms of work, Camila Cabello released her third studio album titled Familia in the month of April this year. Some of the singles of the album including Bam Bam and Don’t Go Yet also topped the Billboard charts by becoming instant hits.

Meanwhile, her latest appearance with the CEO of a dating application namely Lox Club, Austin Kevitch, has sparked romance rumours about the two. Previously, the pop singer was dating Shawn Mendes but the duo called it quits last year.

