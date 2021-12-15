'Can Release My Movies for Free': Pawan Kalyan Hits out at Andhra Govt, Again

Popular actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has once again hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government over the latter’s decision to monitor the sale of cinema tickets through a state-operated portal. Kalyan has alleged that the state government is trying to block his film. The actor’s statement has sparked a controversy now.

The Jana Sena chief also said that by regulating and monitoring tickets across the state, the government is trying to block his financial sources. “The people in the government are trying to stop my movies from being released. They think they will block my sources of income by doing so but I want to tell them that I can release my movies for free," the actor-politician said.

Kalyan further announced that if his party forms government in the state, his movies will be played for free in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and actor Chiranjeevi had also written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding the withdrawal of the bill.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will soon be seen in Bheemla Nayak, a remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film will also be star Rana Daggubati.

Films like Nani’s Shyam Singh Roy, RRR, Bhimlanik, Radheshyam, Acharya, and Bangaraju will be released soon, and the sources have revealed that many producers are disappointed with the provocative comments made by the Pawan Kalyan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.