‘Can She Pull It Off’: Dhanush Was Not Sure About Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re

With Aanand L Rai’s upcoming movie Atrangi Re releasing this Friday, the cast of the movie was seen sharing their experience on Koffee Shots with Karan. Film’s stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were the guests on the talk show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. During the episode which came out on Tuesday, Dhanush and Sara talked about their experience of working with Aanand. During the interaction, Dhanush also revealed that he initially doubted Sara’s capabilities to pull off her role in the movie.

For Atrangi Re, Dhanush reunited with Aanand after their 2013 movie Raanjhanaa. Speaking to Karan, Dhanush described it as a “homecoming” experience when he first came to the sets of Atrangi Re. On the other hand, Sara mentioned that although Dhanush and Aanand knew each other from their previous project, they did not let her feel excluded. The actress mentioned that both Dhanush and Aanand involved her in their conversations.

Talking about why he decided to do the movie, the 38-year-old actor told Karan, “All I had to hear was that Aanand Rai is making it and Himanshu was writing it and I was sold. Okay, I would do it. I’ll listen to it later. I have immense faith in them and so do they.” Dhanush also revealed that initially, he had qualms about his co-actor Sara playing the role of the protagonist Rinku in Atrangi Re.

The National Award-winning actor said, “To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and it’s a very difficult character to play and I was very worried. I mean I asked Aanand ji, ‘how many films has she done?’, he told me like two films, or three films at that point of time.” The actor then added, “I was like ‘can she pull it off?’ and Anand ji kept telling me, ‘no no no there’s something I need, I see in her.’ And I mean he does see that. I don’t know how he cracks that.”

Dhanush also mentioned that Sara’s performance in the movie will leave the audience impressed just like he was. Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role as the trailer of the movie suggests.

