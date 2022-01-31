Can You Guess Amitabh Bachchan's Co-Star In This Film's Still?

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the rare gems produced by Indian cinema and he has managed to influence and inspire people, across generations. Over five decades of stardom and yet his aura stays undiminished. As Amitabh Bachchan embraced the fundamentals of the virtual world, especially social media, his popularity transcended alongside and remains unmatched. Now, Big B enjoys a massive fanbase on numerous digital platforms, thanks to his witty and innovative persona.

In today’s edition, Amitabh Bachchan bared the secret of his last post on Instagram. He posted a rare throwback, a grainy black and white photograph. The picture from his early acting days was accompanied by a question. The megastar addressed ‘the hand’ which held his outfit in the picture. “Whose hand is it?" he asked in the caption. The post saw several comments until Amitabh Bachchan finally disclosed the mystery. In his latest post, he shared the complete picture and revealed that the hand was of late actress Sridevi. The 79-year-old wrote, “Sridevi," adding “a few got it right." The still is from the 1984 film Inquilaab.

In case you want to view Bachchan’s previous post. Take a look:

The late actress was one of the many talented leading ladies who shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. In February 2018, she passed away due to accidental drowning. Amitabh Bachchan held his former co-star in high regard and worked with her in films like Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah. He also made a special appearance in her comeback film English Vinglish.

Amitabh Bachchan has remembered Sridevi in a few of his social media posts, as well as in his official blog, since her untimely demise. After the death of another cinema icon, Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan shared this nostalgic post on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan was among the celebrities who attended Sridevi’s funeral. She was cremated with state honours at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

