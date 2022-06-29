Can You Guess The Actress in This Picture? Hint: She Recently Acted in a Hit Web Series

They are Bollywood’s iconic mother-daughter duo. Can you guess who they are? We are talking about none other than our very own Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. Wondering why we are talking about the duo?

On June 28, Masaba Gupta shared a vintage picture of her mother Neena, who was photographed in 1984. Now, the picture has surfaced all over the internet and Neena is barely recognisable. In the throwback picture, Neena looks bold, beautiful and confident.

While sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, “@neena_gupta 1984. Picture courtesy @zahankapoor ‘s Utsav stash. I wonder who took this photo." It has received over 11,000 likes and some adorable comments. One of the users said, “I have seen this movie a number of times! one of my favourites. The song name is maan Kyon behka re behka aadhi Raat ko", while another wrote, “She still looks the same."

A third fan said, “She is and always was my favourite. I still remember her strong presence in the film. My favourite film in teens."

Another Instagram user reminded her of Panchayat’s character and said, “Pradhan Ji kaafi alag lag rahin hain!"

“Beautiful is an understatement," another wrote. One said, “@neena_gupta Ji is my role model. Strong, desirable, beautiful and living her life to the fullest."

From making her Bollywood debut in Yeh Nazdeekiyan in 1982 to Panchayat 2 in 2022, she has established herself as one of the most bankable actresses. It’s been four decades since her debut, and the actress is still unstoppable.

