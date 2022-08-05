Can You Guess The Cost Of Prabhas’ T-shirt?

South actor Prabhas attended the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam. For the event, he chose a casual look and was seen in a full-shelves T-shirt and denims. Prabhas completed the look with a hat and sunglasses. Fans are loving the tee worn by Prabhas and the price of it will leave you surprised. The Tshirt from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana costs around Rs 20,000.

Fans were also quick enough to point out that the same T-shirt was worn by Prabhas in 2017 as well.

Prabhas, who attended the pre-release event of Sita Ramam, bought the first ticket of the film. At the pre-release event, the actor paid Rs 100 and bought the ticket. When Prabhas was asked to say something about the film, he had said that the trailer of the film looks extraordinary.

The Baahubali actor had also added that it’s not that easy to make a film with such passion and huge budget. It seems like along with the love story there will be a war sequence in the film, added Prabhas. “It’s just not a love story, and there are other elements in the movie. I have seen Hanu Raghavapudi’s films," he said.

Prabhas called Hanu Raghavapudi a fabulous director and added that Hanu’s films are like poetry. “He is one of the most best directors we have in the industry," he added.

Praising Dulquer Salmaan, Prabhas had said that he is one of the handsome actors of the Indian cinema and also called him a superstar.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam released on August 5 in theaters and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in key role. The film has been receiving great reviews and fans are loving Dulquer and Mrunal’s chemistry.

