Can You Guess Who This Baby Girl is? She Just Delivered a Hattrick of Hits

A picture in which an adorable baby girl is seen sitting in her father’s lap is going viral on social media. This angel has now grown up to be a popular Bollywood actress and a superstar.

Not only her acting skills, but the actress keeps wooing her fans with her beauty and fashion statements. And recently, the diva made her Koffee With Karan debut with Shahid Kapoor. Any guesses? She has become a sensation. She is Kabir’s Prity. She is our very own Kiara Advani.

The picture was posted by the actress herself in 2020 on Instagram. And now it has resurfaced and is making buzz on social media.

While sharing the picture Kiara wrote, “He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his. Daddy’s girl forever. Happy Birthday, papa!" Netizens loved the whole thread of pictures and the comments section was filled with lovely comments.

For those of you who don’t know Kiara Advani is not the real name of the actress. Yes, before entering the industry, her name was Alia Advani. Salman Khan advised her to change her name because an actress named Alia already existed in the profession. Alia’s name Kiara is inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s film Anjaana Anjani.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the film Fugly. Now, she has appeared in more than 15 films and most of them were loved by the audience. Her path-breaking character played in the Lust Story left an indelible mark on the industry. In the era where people take female pleasure as a taboo, she took the challenge and played it well.

Apart from it, her films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo were blockbusters.

