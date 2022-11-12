Can You Guess Who This Bollywood Couple In This Viral Wedding Photo Is?

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is completing her 20th anniversary with her hubby Goldie Behl today. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress and her hubby Goldie are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. Sonali Bendre is an avid social media user, and she often shares snippets of her life with her fans, To commemorate 20 years of her marriage, the actress took to social media and treated her fans to an adorable throwback picture from her wedding day and it is going viral on social media.

In the special post, we see the first pic of Sonali and Goldie as bride and groom. As we scroll further, we found another glimpse of the lovely couple and their wonderful stage performance as they held hands and hugged each other. Next we see a cute throwback photo in which Goldie is seen making a pout while Sonali gets shocked with his expressions.

Advertisement

Check out the pics here:

November 12, 2022, marked the 20th wedding anniversary of Sonali Bendre and her darling hubby, Goldie Behl. And the occasion was made extra special by a midnight celebration in Mumbai. However, it was the guest list that caught our attention. Sonali and Goldie’s wedding anniversary party was attended by several B-town celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actor, Kunal Kapoor, Srishti Behl Arya and many more. And as always, the stars looked mesmerising in their respective outfits.

Power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan graced Sonali and Goldie’s party. For the occasion, the much-in-couple twinned in matching coloured ensembles. While Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered purple-hued anarkali suit, her husband, Abhishek donned a similar-coloured shirt and pants paired with a jacket.

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre and her hubby, Goldie Behl had tied the nuptial knot on November 12, 2002. And the much-in-love couple is blessed with a son, Ranveer Behl.

Read all the Latest Movies News here