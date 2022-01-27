Can You Recognise the Actor From This Childhood Picture?

The audience is always in for knowing more about their favourite Bollywood stars. They are always curious about the childhood pictures of their favourite celebrities. Bollywood stars often share their childhood photos on social media. And when these photos are posted online, they often go viral.

Often it is a cakewalk for the fans to recognise a celebrity or a Bollywood star by just taking a glance at the photo. But sometimes it gets difficult as well.

A similar picture has surfaced online and the fans are having a hard time recognising the actor in the photo.

The picture of the child going viral on the internet is of a star, which the fans are unable to recognize. The photo was posted on Instagram.

The swag of the kid has attracted the attention of the fans.

The child seen in the picture is wearing a chain around his neck and is posing for the camera without a shirt. What stands out in the photo is the swag that this little kid is exhibiting.

The kid in the photo is Salman Khan:

According to the media reports the child in the photo is none other than Salman Khan. It can be extremely difficult for anyone to guess the name of the actor by looking at

the photo, but it is evident from his style and swag that it is none other than Dabangg Khan.

Some commented on Akshay Kumar while others thought it was Sanjay Dutt:

When this photo surfaced on social media, most of the Bhai fans guessed it right. Some fans on social media thought that this childhood photo was that of Sanjay Dutt, while others guessed Akshay Kumar.

For Salman Khan’s fans, this photo is nothing short of a treasure.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in the third part of Tiger Zinda Hai, titled Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi will also play a crucial role in the movie this time. Maneesh Sharma is in charge of the project.

