Can You Recognise This Baby Boy In The Arms Of His Grandfather?

Can you recognise this baby boy in the arms of his maternal grandfather? This child has now grown up to be a popular Bollywood actor, despite not having a film background, he has acting skills in his veins. This actor, who also gave Bollywood a massive hit film this year, is also known for delivering dialogue for 5 straight minutes in his debut film.

This actor’s name is in the headlines these days, as his recent film was successful in earning handsomely at the box office and has become the highest-grossing project of his career so far. If you are still not able to guess, then let us drop some hints. This actor is originally from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and has pursued a degree in Engineering and later made his acting debut in 2011 in director Luv Ranjan’s buddy film.

If you still do not recognise the actor, let us help you. This child in the picture is Kartik Aryan, who shared this post, remembering his maternal grandfather. Little Kartik’s innocence in a red sweatshirt and pants is captivating the fans, while his Nana also looks no less handsome.

The actor shared the photo last on July 11 to pay respect to his Naanu. Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote, “Hope! I will get your swag someday RIP Nannu".

Seeing the post, fans also showered respect for the actor’s grandfather. While one of the users commented, “This baby is so cute", the other one said, “Fabulous". And many others also appreciated the duo.

On the work front, Kartik Arayan made his debut in the year 2011 with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. But he got his breakthrough after starring in Ranjan’s comedies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety both of which were commercially successful. He further came into the limelight post the release of romantic comedies Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. His latest release was the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which emerged as his highest-grossing release.

Apart from acting, Aaryan also endorses several brands and products and has co-hosted award ceremonies. He also appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

Kartik will next be seen in the romantic thriller, Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film will feature Taufique Shersha and Alaya in the lead roles.

