Can You Recognise This Bigg Boss 16 Contestant From Her Childhood Photos?

Popular TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The Ticket to Finale race has begun in the Bigg Boss house, and Nimrit is once again the captain. The actress is enjoying massive popularity and is winning the hearts of people with her outstanding performance in the show. Nimrit has previously starred in Colors’ superhit show, Choti Sarrdarni. She is active on social media and never fails to give her fans a sneak peek into her life. Many of you wouldn’t know that she was an extremely good painter too, as she often shares her artworks along with motivational messages to inspire her fans. Recently, the actor’s childhood photos are going viral on social media. Let’s take a sneak peek at her Instagram gallery.

Holding a water bottle in her hand and hanging a school bag on her shoulder, Nimrit is looking too cute. Sharing her childhood memories, she captioned her Instagram post, “First day of kindergarten, constant obsession for florals."

In another set of pictures, Nimrit shared an old snap with her father. Wishing him on Father’s Day, she penned an emotional message, saying, “Thank you for dreaming my dreams and for fighting the world for me papa. Love you very much."

Looking at her childhood photos, we can surely guess how talented she must have been from the beginning. Sharing a memory from the year 1999, she says, “It was my first fancy dress competition."

Nimrit has always been very close to her father and often shares her pictures with him. In one of her family pictures, she’s seen along with her parents and siblings on a holiday trip. Nimrit also posted a lovely message, wishing her dad on his birthday, saying, “Dear dad, thank you for everything you have done for us. Teaching us what honesty, hard work and dedication truly means, it is your drive and passion that makes me believe in dreams today. You are the best father, best husband and best officer, Happy Birthday dear dad." Recently, Nimrit’s father came to the Bigg Boss house in the family special episode.

Born in New Delhi, Nimrit started her acting career in the year 2019 with the popular television show Choti Sarrdaarni. The actress won the title of Femina Miss Manipur at the age of 25 and was also among the top 12 contestants of Femina Miss India 2018.

