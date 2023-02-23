Karishma Sharma is a well-known face of the Hindi television and film industry. The 29-year-old often raises the temperatures on the internet with her stunning pictures. Karishma always manages to stay in the limelight with her hot and glamorous photos. But this time, the actress has surprised her fans with her recent snaps. The actress has shared a couple of pictures of her which are currently going viral.

Karishma shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle. The diva, who is always in discussion for her bold looks, is seen pregnant in her latest photos. Karishma dropped the pictures from her 2022 audition. She can be seen dressed as a pregnant Bangladeshi migrant. She wore a beige colour printed kurta which she paired with a blue pyjama and an orange dupatta. The actress herself has shared the real truth behind the photos and her feelings.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “I did a very interesting audition last year, where I had to play a Bangladeshi character who was pregnant. I just found them today and felt so grateful that as an actor we get to live so many lives of different people who come from different parts of the world and cultures. This is just a message of gratitude, thanking the universe for giving me this opportunity. Guys do tell me what you think of the Look??"

See the pics:

Seeing the post one of her fans committed, “You are best at everything," while another one wrote, “Love it". “Superb," commented a third user. Many others showered red heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Karishma Sharma has worked in many popular TV serials. She played the role of Pia Arjun Kirloskar in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. The actress has also appeared in other serials like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love By Chance, MTV Webbed and Silsila Pyar Ka, to name a few. Apart from this, Karishma has also worked in popular movies including Ek Villain Returns, Super 30, Ujda Chaman and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The actress has also appeared in web series like Life Sahi Hai, Ragini MMS: Returns and Fixerr.

