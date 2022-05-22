Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In a Gown As She Graces The Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is currently underway and several Indian celebrities have already walked on its red carpet. While social media is flooded with the red carpet pictures of Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hina Khan among others, Aditi Rao Hydari also made her Cannes red carpet debut this year.

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture of her Cannes 2022 red carpet look. She was seen dressed in a red and pink gown from designer Mark Bumgarner’s label. The actress accessorised her look with high heels and simple earrings. Aditi tied her hair in a ponytail and looked absolutely stunning. Dropping the pictures, she wrote, “The moment I’ve been waiting for".

Impressed with Aditi’s look, fans and friends took to the comment section of her post and dropped fire and heart emojis. While fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emojis, actress Huma Qureshi wrote, ‘Beauty’.

Earlier, Aditi also dropped pictures in a gorgeous black outfit from Cannes. Prior to this, the actress also posed in a Sabyasachi saree. She wore an ivory organza saree which had embroidered on it. She accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. Aditi tied her hair in a neat bun with a middle parting. “My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite Sabyasachi," the caption read.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Hey Sinamika along with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film was released in March this year. It revolved around a scientist Mouna (played by Aditi Rao) who falls in love with Yaazhan (essayed by Dulquer Salmaan). However, their relationship takes a drastic turn after psychologist Dr. Malarvizhi (Kajal Aggarwal) comes into the picture.

