Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Picks Up Another Sabyasachi Outfit For Her Red Carpet Look

Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hyadari made her Cannes debut this year and needless to say, the actress completely nailed it. A day after she was snapped in a pink gown, Aditi graced the red carpet of the prestigious film festival once again, but this time in a Sabyasachi outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen posing in a black sheer gown which she accessorised with golden jewellery and Sabyasachi’s signature belt. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a pink scarf over it. The actress also used a micro bindi, simple hoop earrings and a choker. Dropping her pictures in this outfit on social media, Aditi wrote, “With my heart set in India my dreams take flight across the world."

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of Aditi Rao Hydari’s post with fire and heart emojis. “You look, lovely mam. All the best for the Cannes festival," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Making everyone in France lose their hearts."

This is the second time Aditi Rao Hydari wore a Sabyasachi outfit at Cannes. Earlier, she also posed in an ivory organza saree by the ace designer. She accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. Aditi tied her hair in a neat bun with a middle parting. “My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite Sabyasachi," the caption read.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Hey Sinamika along with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film was released in March this year. It revolved around a scientist Mouna (played by Aditi Rao) who falls in love with Yaazhan (essayed by Dulquer Salmaan). However, their relationship takes a drastic turn after psychologist Dr. Malarvizhi (Kajal Aggarwal) comes into the picture.

