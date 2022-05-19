Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eva Longoria Hold Hands, Share A Laugh On The Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria reunited on the red carpet at Cannes 2022. Both the actresses, who have been associated with L’Oreal, walked the red carpet of the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Pictures from the red carpet event, which are now going viral, show Aishwarya and Eva holding hands and sharing a laugh together.

The actresses also pose for the cameras outside the screening venue. For the red carpet event, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black gown with an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. Her outfit was from the house of Dolce and Gabbana. Aishwarya sported kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips, wearing her hair down. On the other hand, Eva glammed up in a sparkling silver off-the-shoulder gown with a bold slit at the back for the event.

While this marked Aishwarya and Eva’s first red carpet appearance together at Cannes 2022, the actresses had reunited earlier in the day and posed for the cameras as well. Aishwarya was preparing for an interview with an Indian publication when she and Eva exchanged a quick greeting. The actresses even posed for a picture together. Eva took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of their reunion.

“With my favourite person of all time," Eva wrote as she shared a video of the two. Aishwarya was seen wearing a pink power suit while Eva looked gorgeous in a green outfit.

A favourite at Cannes, Aishwarya was greeted with flowers and was snapped by the paparazzi as she reached the Nice airport in France. She wore a black outfit and looked absolutely stunning. Her minimal make-up and million-dollar smile added charm to her look.

Aishwarya left for Cannes earlier this week with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in tow. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport together. The family posed for a few pictures before they headed to board their flight.

