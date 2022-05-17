Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets a Warm Welcome At Nice Airport - Watch Viral Video

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to grace Cannes Film Festival 2022. On Tuesday evening (IST), the actress reached the Nice airport in France where she received a warm welcome. Aishwarya was greeted with flowers and was snapped by the paparazzi. She wore a black outfit and looked absolutely stunning. Her minimal make-up and million-dollar smile added charm to her look. The pictures and videos from Aishwarya’s welcome outside the Nice airport are now going viral on social media.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Aishwarya was also snapped at the Mumbai airport when she was all set to leave for France. She was spotted with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya wore an all-black ensemble.

For the unversed, this will not be the first time that Aishwarya will be seen at Cannes Film Festival. The actress is rather a veteran of the festival. Aishwarya has made the headlines a number of times for her looks at the event. Her Cinderella-like gown at the Cannes 2017 red carpet event and butterfly dress at Cannes 2018 are among the most popular.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood stars who will the Cannes Film Festival this year include Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others. Akshay Kumar was also supposed to join the festival but he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Last week, the actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there." The celebration will kick off on May 19.

