Cannes 2022: AR Rahman Shares Selfie With Kamal Haasan; Fans Call Them ‘Legends’

Indian celebs, including music maestro AR Rahman, actor Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, CBFC member Prasoon Joshi, actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, music composer Ricky Tej, and actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Tuesday, May 17. They are representing India at the prestigious film festival. Pictures of Indian celebrities from the event have taken the internet by storm.

For those who don’t know, India is the “Country of Honour" at Marche Du Films, which is organised alongside Cannes in France. Talking about pictures, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who is leading the Indian contingent, shared some happy snaps from the occasion on Twitter. AR Rahman also raised the excitement level among his fans by posting a super cool selfie with superstar Kamal Haasan.

In the snap, both AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan look regal and handsome. In the selfie, while the singer has donned an all-black outfit, Kamal Haasan’s sophisticated printed coat has set some fashion goals.

Fans flooded the comment section with love and compliments for both the artists. While many pointed out how dapper the duo look in the picture, some expressed their desire of seeing a collaboration between the two artists. An Instagram user very rightly came up with one-word description for the picture -“legends."

Check out the post here:

Not to forget, the trailer launch of Kamal Haasan’s movie Vikram will also be held at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, sharing some pictures from the red carpet, the Information and Broadcasting Minister called it a “historic moment" for the country as India is the 1st “Country of Honour" at Marche Du Films. “India gets set to manifest into the “content hub of the world and the preferred ‘post-production hub’ for global filmmakers," his tweet further read.

This year, Deepika Padukone is a part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. Her presence as a jury member is a proud moment for the Indian film industry. Deepika’s red carpet look and the outfit she wore for the jury dinner have been the centre of attraction on social media.

