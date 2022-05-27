Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Calls Ranveer Singh 'My Trophy' As He Cutely Sits on Her Lap; Watch

Deepika Padukone is serving as one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress was joined by her husband Ranveer Singh who couldn’t stop gushing over his wife’s breathtaking red carpet looks. Now, the Om Shanti Om actress has treated her fans to a quirky video from Cannes that is all things fun. In the short clip, the actress is seen receiving the ‘best gift of the decade’ and she termed Ranveer her ‘trophy’ as he sits on her lap.

In a PDA-filled video posted on DP’s Instagram, we see the actress looking gorgeous in a green polka-dotted jumpsuit as she described receiving a cute ducky as a gift, which rather got her irritated along her journey in a car with its sound. The actress was then seen receiving a prize from her team in Cannes. Soon afterwards, she receives a giant chocolate bar and screams in happiness. She calls it the ‘best gift of the decade’. She even shares the bar with her team present in the room.

What we see next in the video won our hearts. We see Ranveer cutely sitting on Deepika’s lap as she calls him ‘my trophy’. In the end, Ranveer also calls himself ‘the present’ for today. The duo’s PDA-filled moments always make their fans gush over the two. The video was shot inside Deepika’s dressing room and ends with her dancing.

Deepika is currently at Cannes as a jury member of this year’s festival. Ranveer joined her there last week, before jetting back to Mumbai to attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Wednesday.

Of late, Deepika Padukone has been treating fans with a number of stunning pictures from the prestigious film festival. Each time she drops pictures of her latest look at the prestigious film festival, fans are left impressed.

On Wednesday night, Deepika took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a black-brown body-hugging gown. She accessorised her look with simple earrings and a finger-ring. The actress kept her hair open and make-up minimal.

Deepika Padukone’s pictures have left her actor husband Ranveer Singh completely impressed. ‘QUEEN’, he wrote in the comment section.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. Deepika will also walk the Cannes red carpet for all ten days.

Other Bollywood stars who are attending/attended the Cannes Film Festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

