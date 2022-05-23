Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Million-Dollar Smile In Green Polka-Dot Outfit

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently at the Cannes Film Festival and with each passing day, she is leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with stunning looks. In the latest pictures from Cannes, Deepika Padukone can be seen flaunting her retro-queen vibes as she poses in a green outfit. She wore a green jumpsuit with white polka dots on it. The actress accessorised her look with silver hoop earrings. What further added charm to her look is her million-dollar smile!

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans were quick to flood the comment section of Deepika’s post with fire and heart emojis. “Your smile has all of my heart," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You know what, you are so hot and sexy."

Recently, Deepika Padukone also dropped a series of pictures in which she walking on the streets of Cannes in a grey high-waisted pair of shorts with a long-sleeved black shirt. She tied her hair into a pony and accessorised her look with bracelets and looped earrings.

Deepika Padukone is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. Deepika will also walk the Cannes red carpet for all ten days.

Other Bollywood stars who are attending/attended the Cannes Film Festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

