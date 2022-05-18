Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde Perform Ghoomar to Mame Khan's Song

Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde were among the Indian actresses adding glamour to the inauguration of the Indian Pavillion at the Cannes Film Festival. Folk singer Mame Khan is also a part of the the 11-member delegation led by Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Thakur at Cannes this year.

At the inauguration, Khan talked about feeling honoured by this recognition for himself as an artiste, and also for his art form, Rajasthani folk music. He also broke into a song at the event, as the actresses performed a bit of the ghoomar, the Rajasthani folk dance. Khan began to sing a folk song and Urvashi took the centre stage before egging Deepika to step in. Tamannaah and Pooja too joined in on the impromptu dance session.

The Rajasthani singer became the first folk artist from India to walk the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in traditional attire, the 11-member Indian delegation led by I&B minister Anurag Thakur walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named as the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

