Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Latest Look Impress Hubby Ranveer Singh, Calls Her 'Queen'

New day, new look! Deepika Padukone, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival has been treating fans with a number of stunning pictures. Each time she drops pictures of her latest look at the prestigious film festival, fans are left impressed. Once again, Deepika is winning hearts on social media.

On Wednesday night, Deepika took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a black-brown body-hugging gown. She accessorised her look with simple earrings and a finger-ring. The actress kept her hair open and make-up minimal.

Deepika Padukone’s pictures have left her actor husband Ranveer Singh completely impressed. ‘QUEEN’, he wrote in the comment section. Actress Ridhima Pandit also dropped fire emojis.

Advertisement

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Latest Cannes 2022 Look Here:

Earlier, Deepika also posed in a green polka dots jumpsuit, black feathery gown and giant orange gown among her other outfits.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. Deepika will also walk the Cannes red carpet for all ten days.

Other Bollywood stars who are attending/attended the Cannes Film Festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.