Cannes 2022: From Rocketry to Godavari, Six Indian Films to be Screened at the Gala

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will kick off next week and this year India has a lot to look forward to. As part of the celebration of India as the official country of honour at the Cannes Market this year, six Indian movies will be screened at the French Riviera.

The celebration will kick off on May 19, Thursday, with actor and filmmaker R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie will receive its world premiere in Cannes. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect stars Madhavan playing the role of the eponymous Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer. The movie, written and produced by Madhavan, is selected by India’s Ministry of Culture for its red carpet premiere in Cannes. Rocketry also features special appearances from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil cinema star Suriya.

Besides Rocketry, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has shortlisted five other films which will be screened at the ten-day film festival, which starts on Monday. The lineup includes Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Hindi, Marathi) and Tree Full of Parrots (Malayalam).

Achal Mishra’s Dhuin is about an aspiring actor who is making ends meet by doing street plays for the local municipality. Filmmaker Jayaraj’s Tree Full of Parrots is about an eight-year-old boy, Poonjan, who earns a living by doing petty jobs like fishing in the backwaters. Poonjam looks after his family which includes his dipsomaniac father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Godavari is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and narrates the story of a grumpy man named Nishikant Deshmukh and his family who try to cope with the deaths of two close relatives. The movie won two awards at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Meanwhile, Shankar Srikumar’s directorial Alpha Beta Gamma follows the story of a woman, her almost former husband, and her about-to-be husband who are locked down under one roof for 14 days during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Boomba Ride is directed by Biswajeet Bora and is described as a comic satire of corruption in India’s rural education system. The story focuses on an impoverished school where there is only one student, Boomba.

