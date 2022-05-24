Cannes 2022: Helly Shah Is a 'Soul Full of Sunshine' In Latest Pictures, Hold Your Breath!

Television actress Helly Shah is currently in Cannes and is surely on cloud nine. Why? Because she made her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival this year. While Helly Shah has been treating fans with her gorgeous looks from Cannes, her recent pictures are now setting fire on social media.

On Tuesday, Helly Shah took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of too-hot-to-handle pictures. In these clicks, the actress can be seen posing in a white pantsuit with shades of blue on it. She has a long matching train attached to it. Her outfit is by the brand Shantnu & Nikhil. Helly accessorised her outfit with simple earrings and added charm to her look with minimal make-up.

Dropping the pictures Helly wrote, “Soul full of sunshine ☀️ What better than wearing this gorgeousness by @shantanunikhil for my poster launch ❤️💥☺️ Fell in love with this outfit the moment I saw it."

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans called her ‘Gorgeous’, another social media user commented, “So pretty & always boss diva." “I am loving your choices of Cannes Outfits🔥👏👏and Background adding More Hollywood feel," a third comment read.

Helly Shah recently launched the poster of her feature film titled ‘Kaya Palat’ at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and also stars Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan. Helly Shah has worked in several television shows including Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood and television stars who are attending the Cannes Film Festival this year include Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nayanthara among others.

