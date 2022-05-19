Cannes 2022: Helly Shah Shines Bright Like A Diamond In Her Red Carpet Debut; See Pics

TV star Helly Shah, who became a household name after her role in Swaragini, sprinkled stardust on the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress made her Cannes debut on the second day of the prestigious film festival.

Helly stepped onto the red carpet in an embellished gown that came with a plunging neckline, and a matching cape flowing down all the way to the floor. She was perfect in her sparkly look, blending all the elements of red carpet fashion, from drama to flawless make-up. Helly wore her hair in a clean bun.

Sharing her pictures from her red carpet debut, Helly wrote on Instagram: “Thankful and Grateful! Debut at Cannes couldn’t have been a better one… Thank you @lorealparis for making it the PERFECT one." Helly attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Helly took to Instagram to share her day 1 look at the Cannes 2022 hours before walking the red carpet.

Helly is the second TV actor from India after Hina Khan to represent the country at Cannes. This year too, Hina will walk the red carpet along with other Indian celebrities. Coming back to Helly, she is known for portraying lead roles in Swaragini, Devanshi, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She was last seen as Riddhima Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar.

In 2016, Shah participated in Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9. In 2017, she portrayed Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi for which she won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress Popular.

