Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Dons White Suit, Beige Mini Skirt For Latest French Riviera Outing; See Pics

Cannes 2022 has Indian celebrities serving some major style looks. Among others, Hina Khan has wowed everyone with her first look for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Hina is all set to walk the red carpet again, as she will be unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind at the festival’s India Pavillion. Ahead of the event, the actress treated us to gorgeous glimpses of her posing at the French Riviera.

On Thursday, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to Instagram to drop new pictures from a photoshoot in the resort town and delighted her fans with another jaw-dropping look. For the clicks, she donned a white blazer and paired it up with a tiny beige skirt with a long trail.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “From the D-day.. #PosterLaunch at @festivaldecannes #indianpavillion #cannes2022 #frenchrivera " The photos show Hina serving jaw-dropping poses in the white and beige ensemble.

Hina’s white designer blazer features a plunging V neckline and full sleeves. The outfit accentuated Hina’s curves aesthetically. She paired it up with a beige mini skirt with a dreamy trail. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor glammed up her look by teaming it with minimal yet striking accessories. She opted for silver pointed pumps with killer transparent kitten heels.

In the end, Hina completed the look by tying her tresses in a mid-parted sleek low braid choosing brown eye shadow, mascara-adorned eyelashes, matte mauve lip shade, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

After Hina dropped the photos on Instagram, her followers instantly started showering their love in the comments section. One user wrote, " Real queen❤️." Another commented, “Stunning." A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

To note, Hina will be walking the red carpet this year to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais’ new series ‘Seven One’.

Before attending Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of ‘Trailblazer of the Year’ for her film ‘Lines’. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured.

