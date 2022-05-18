Cannes 2022: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Fame Helly Shah Stuns In Orange Pantsuit | Pictures

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is special for television actress Helly Shah. Why? Because she will be making her debut at the prestigious show. While fans are eagerly waiting for her red carpet look, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from Cannes.

In these latest clicks, Helly Shah can be seen posing in an orange blazer which she paired with pants of the same colour. She accessorised her look with pearl earrings and wore super-cool goggles. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these latest pictures.

Helly Shah’s Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 co-star Manasvi Vashist was quick to drop fire emojis in the comment section. While Shaheer Sheikh wrote, “All the best", Surbhi Chandna also commented, “Best wishes darling Girl." Several fans also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, Helly Shah is attending Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. The film is helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and also stars Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan. Helly Shah has worked in several television shows including Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood and television stars who are attending the Cannes Film Festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nayanthara among others. Akshay Kumar was also supposed to join the festival but he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

