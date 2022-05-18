Cannes 2022: Laal Maas, Khichdi and Kalakand; Here's What Anurag Thakur Was Served At Formal Dinner

Cannes Film Festival 2022: A lavish dinner with a spread of Indian dishes was hosted in honour of Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and the stars who have joined him at Cannes 2022. Thakur had previously announced that he would be attending the prestigious film festival with an 11-member delegation.

While Thakur and the stars that joined — A R Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, and Shekhar Kapur — walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in France, ANI has now reported details about the menu that was charted out for the formal dinner.

The Indian news agency reported dishes such as Pyaaz ki kachori, Laal Maas, Gatte ki Sabzi, Kadhi and Khichdi were served during the main course. For deserts, the guests were presented with a serving of Kalakand.

Advertisement

India has been named as the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the gala. The I&B minister took to Twitter and shared pictures from the red carpet appearance. “A historic moment as India the 1st ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes gets set to manifest into the ‘content hub of the world and the preferred ‘post production hub’ for global film makers," he captioned the picutres.

“Indian stars shine the brightest at the #RedCarpet on #Cannes2022 opening night, as the largest-ever Indian delegation climbed up the iconic stairs of Palais des Festivals. India is geared up for the inaugural of India Pavilion at 75th #CannesFilmFestival today," he added in another tweet.

Besides Thakur and his delegates, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hina Khan are also among those representing India at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.