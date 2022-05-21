Cannes 2022: Meera Chopra Shines Bright in A Glittery Ball Gown on the Red Carpet; See Pics

Ever since the Cannes Film Festival started this month, the red carpet is witnessing loads of beauty and style and it’s difficult to decide who is looking the best. Various Indian celebrities have walked the red carpet in the last four days, including many who have debuted this year. After Urvashi Rautela, another debutant has walked the carpet in style and has surely made it a moment to remember for a lifetime. Meera Chopra, who is known predominantly for working in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, made head turns with her glittery gown.

Meera was invited to Cannes this year to represent her film Safed. The actress made sure to put her best foot forward on the red carpet so she opted for a pink sleeveless glittery gown from Sophie Couture. The ball gown made Meera look like a princess which we have all seen in the Disney movies. She kept her hair straight tied up in a clean ponytail with a middle partition from the front. To give it a royal look, the actress chose a ruby necklace with matching earrings and a bracelet. Her makeup was subtle yet enhanced her beauty even more.

Earlier, Meera revealed her first look at the festival. She carried a glittering gold gown from Sophie Couture with hair tied in a bun. She looks sexy as she posed for the photographers before making her Cannes debut. Sharing the look on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “1st look at this uber fashionable film festival."

In an official statement earlier, Meera expressed her joy of bringing in her film to the Cannes. She said, “I am really excited to make my Cannes debut this year. It’s too overwhelming since I will be representing my film Safed and also walking the prestigious red carpet. So, it’s a double whammy for me and also a big responsibility," reported India Today.

Sandeep Singh’s film Safed is a love story featuring Meera Chopra opposite Abhay Verma. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushal, Sandeep and Ajay Harinath Singh. The actress revealed the first look of the film at the 75th Cannes Film Festival yesterday.

