Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Shares Happy Glimpses of Her Stay In France Ahead of the Debut

Pooja Hegde is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Along with her other actresses including Tamannah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela are also gearing up to dazzle the red carpet for the gala night. The Radhe Shyam actress who is currently in France, on Wednesday shared some candid glimpses from the mesmerising location, and we can’t stop gushing over them.

The Beast actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of her airport look captured by the paparazzi.

Next, we see Pooja Hegde soaking in the sun, seated in the backseat, as she sends kisses to her fans.

In the last video, the actress was seen posing on the balcony of her stay, Pooja was seen cherishing the view. Pooja looks stunning in the glimpses as she donned a white shirt and paired it up with a black high waist skirt with frills. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of black high heels. It seems the actress is all pumped up to grace the red carpet with her charismatic persona.

Apart from Pooja and Tamannaah, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

One of the biggest highlights this year for India at Cannes 2022 is undoubtedly Deepika Padukone. The actress is a part of the nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone also made an impression with her appearance in a black and golden saree with a strapless blouse. She tied her hair in an overhead frizzy bun. She is a part of the 8-member jury. During the day, she joined her fellow jury members like jury president Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca to pose for photographs.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28. Stay tuned to News18.com for more updates on Cannes 2022.

