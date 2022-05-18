Cannes 2022: Prasoon Joshi Calls India a Storyteller's Country, Says Next Era of Global Stories Can Belong to Us

This year, the Cannes Film Festival in France has named India as the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the gala and representing our country were an 11 member delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification and lyricist Prasoon Joshi talked about the honour bestowed upon the country.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, “India has always come to Cannes and we have all learned a lot here. There are two parts to Cannes- one is the market and the other one is where the films are showcased. I think both have been very important for us and this is a special year because India is the ‘Country of Honour’."

He said that the government and all the filmmakers have taken it pretty seriously and are looking forward to having a fruitful discussion whether it is at an industry level or at a partnership level between different bodies.

Advertisement

He also called India a storyteller’s country. “I consider India as a storyteller’s country. Not just now, but in ancient India also Katha was a very important part of our culture. Whether it’s at home, whether it’s the storytelling by grandparents to children or in the society where you have congregations and storytelling is an important part of it. So I think the next era can belong to India, especially in terms of global stories and ideas coming out of India. It will be a great festival for us and we all look forward," he expressed.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur walked the carpet along with music maestro A R Rahman, actors R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, composer Ricky Kej, lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi, and veteran director Shekhar Kapur to attend the screening of the opening film “Coupez" (Final Cut) by French director Michel Hazanavicius.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.