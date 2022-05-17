Cannes 2022: R Madhavan Shares Stunning View From The Morning Of Main Red Carpet; Watch

R Madhavan’s much anticipated film titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set for its premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. With the movie hitting the screen at the mega film. Madhavan has been sharing glimpses of his journey to The Cannes. Maintaining the trajectory, a few moments back, the actor shared a stunning view of his first morning in the city, showing off the beautiful view from his bedroom’s window.

In the video, we see the actor walking from the hallway toward his window, as he showcases the mesmerizing morning view through the window pane. He captioned the video as, “Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect".

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on Madhavan.

While one fan wrote, “Beautiful! All the Best for the screening!!," another wrote, “Awesome Awesome 👌👏😍…Good wishes to you 😊."

Earlier on Monday, R Madhavan shared two pictures on his Instagram stories informing his Insta family that he’s on his way with his team. The actor will be walking the red carpet today. The first picture seems to be from an airport as we can see an elevator, and he has captioned it as, “#Strange perspectives..Paris to nice..16/5/22 #RocketryAtCannes".

In the second snap, Madhavan is posing with his team. The caption on the picture read, “On our way to Cannes Film Festival #RocketryAtCannes".

For the unversed, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will mark R Madhavan’s directorial debut. The film is based on the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Rajit Kapur and Simran. The film will release in three languages Hindi, Tamil and English, and is slated to release on July 1, 2022.

Interestingly, Apart from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, five other Indian films, in various regional languages, will also be screened at Cannes 2022.

To note, at Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone, will be seen representing India as one of the jury members. The actress has already landed at the location and she recently attended a dinner with other jury members on Monday before walking the red carpet.

The Cannes 2022 kick-started on May 16 and will continue till May 28.

