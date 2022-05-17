Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Lands in Style for the 75th Edition of Film Festival, Shares Photo from France

The 75th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival is set to start today. Being one of the most famous and prestigious film festivals in the world, the Cannes Film Festival attracts a bevy of film stars and celebrities from across the world. The event is slated to go on from today until the 28th of May. Several stars including Tamannaah Bhatia have started to arrive in France to attend the iconic film festival.

Tamannaah Bhatia was captured on Monday at the Mumbai airport as she made her way inside the terminal. The F3 actress slayed in her airport look with an oversize brown pantsuit with elaborate floral patches and a light blue pinstripe shirt, as reported by Pinkvilla.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to post photos of her arrival in France. The story saw the actor in a blue pinstripe shirt with some floral detailing and cargo pants as she walked the streets of France with a beverage in her hand. Bhatia went for a no makeup look and accessorised with retro sunglasses.

This year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival will see South Indian heavyweights like Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde. This year marks the Radhe Shyam star’s debut at the prestigious film festival. They will be joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Deepika Padukone made waves by taking her place as a jury member on the Cannes Film Festival’s jury along with other film icons from across the world.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to appear on Anil Ravipudi’s comedy feature, F3: Fun and Frustration. The film will also star Varun Tej and Venkatesh among others in prominent roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 27. F3 is a sequel to its 2019 release, F2: Fun and Frustration.

In addition to F3, Bhatia will be appearing in Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam, a remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail. Tamannaah Bhatia has also finished shooting for Bollywood movie, Babli Bouncer helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

