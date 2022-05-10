Home » News » Movies » Cannes Film Festival Says No to Russian Journalists Who Support Putin on Ukraine

Cannes Film Festival Says No to Russian Journalists Who Support Putin on Ukraine

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival to take place from 17 to 28 May 2022.
The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival to take place from 17 to 28 May 2022.

After saying no to Russian movies, Cannes Film Festival has now refused accreditation to the country's journalists who support President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement
Gautaman Bhaskaran| News18.com
Updated: May 10, 2022, 14:12 IST

The Cannes Film Festival is pretty serious about displaying its dismay and anger over Russian invasion of Ukraine, a war that has now gone on for several weeks.

After saying no to Russian movies, the Festival has now refused accreditation to the country’s journalists. This, though, comes with a rider. The denial is confined to those Russian publications that do not see eye-to-eye with Cannes’ stand on the war.

This means that it is not a blanket ban. It will apply to those who support Russian President Vladimir Putin regime’s war.

Advertisement

So, we would have Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov’s latest feature, a historical drama, Tchaikovsky’s Wife, competing for the top Palm d’Or. He is a known dissident who has opposed Putin’s policies, and had been under house arrest before fleeing the country early this year.

RELATED NEWS

“We would like to salute the courage of all those in Russia who have taken risks to protest against the assault and invasion of Ukraine," a Festival statement said. “Among them are artists and film professionals who have never ceased to fight against the contemporary regime, who cannot be associated with these unbearable actions, and those who are bombing Ukraine."

In recent days, Moscow has come down heavily on journalists, and a new, harsh censorship law makes it a crime to describe Russian military attacks on Ukraine as “war".

The 75th anniversary of the Festival, which runs from May 17 to 28, said early this year: “As the world has fallen into a grave crisis and sees part of Europe in a state of war, the Cannes Film Festival would like to express its support to the Ukrainian people and to all those who are currently in Ukraine.

“As modest as it can be, we are joining all those who are opposing this unacceptable situation and are denouncing the stance of Russia and its leaders. We have a particular thought for the artists and professionals within the Ukrainian movie world, as with their families whose lives are now in danger."

Advertisement

Therefore, the Festival had averred that it will not welcome official Russian delegations and “will not accept even the smallest presence of any institution linked to the Russian Government."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Gautaman Bhaskaran Gautaman Bhaskaran is a movie critic, commentator and an author, who penned the first ever biography of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and has been covering many film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Tokyo and Cairo among others for about 30 years. He has worked for several publications, including The Statesman, The Hindu, The Japan Times, Gulf Times, Variety, Screen, and The Hollywood Reporter. He is now the movie critic for News 18 and Arab News, and also writes for Hindustan Times. He has served on film juries at Venice, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, the International Film Festival of India and many more. He lives in Chennai, and writes on both Indian and international cinema.

first published: May 10, 2022, 13:33 IST