Can't Wait For Pushpa:2? Well, We Have The All-Important Update On Allu Arjun's Film

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was the beginning of what turned out to be a period of some brilliant films in South Indian cinema. The Sukumar directorial collected a staggering Rs 322.6 crore at the box office.

And since the makers had already declared that they would immediately start working on the sequel to the film, the fans have been waiting for all the details. And we have some development. Reports say that Allu Arjun has sent his close advisors and teammates to a rural area near the Tamil Nadu border and Chittoor to get to understand the language. Sources say that director Sukumar is working on the script, while Allu Arjun is trying a different demeanour for this character.

Netizens are wondering whether the character of Srivalli played by actress Rashmika will die in the sequel. Rashmika’s fans are hurt by this rumour. One of the producers of the movie Pushpa 2 in an interview with Pinkvilla dismissed the reports about Srivalli’s character in the sequel.

“That’s all trash. This is all nonsense. Until now, we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point in time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about it, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it’s false news," producer Y.Ravi Shankar said.

Shankar added that the crew may start shooting for the film in August. Sources suggest that Pushpa: The Rule may hit the theatres in December.

