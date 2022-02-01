Captain America Star Chris Evans Is Rumoured to Be Dating 'Warrior Nun' Actor Alba Baptista

Chris Evans may not be single anymore if internet rumors and speculation are to be believed. The 40-year-old Captain America star is rumored to be dating Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista, according to Daily Mail.co.uk. Though neither of them confirmed they’re dating at this time.

The speculation started earlier this month when Chris Evans shared a video to his Instagram story that had fans speculating he was in Alba Baptista’s hometown of Lisbon, Portugal. Chris apparently started following Alba on Instagram in the fall of 2020. Alba Baptista reportedly followed Chris Evans back in June 2021, just before filming Season 2 of Warrior Nun in Spain.

The report states that the duo may have met in Europe while Alba was shooting for Warrior Nun and he was filming The Grey Man.

This comes after it was rumoured Selena Gomez and Chris Evans were dating. It all began after some ardent social media users observed that the Captain America star followed the singer-actress on Instagram. It acted as fodder for their fans as they wished for the rumour to be true.

As per some Twitter sleuths, the Instagram follow came after the two were reportedly spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles in October last year. As far as Selena’s dating life is concerned, after her initial split with singer Justin Bieber in 2012, the on-and-off couple permanently parted their ways in 2018. Selena’s last talked-about relationship was with The Weeknd but after dating for a year, the duo split in 2017. In the same year, Chris Evans also broke up with Jenny Slate. The two were together for less than a year.

