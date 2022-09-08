Captain to Not Reachable, Major Releases At Tamil Box Office This Week

The first week of September has some exciting pan-Indian films lined up for release. The much-awaited Captain has already hit the theatres, while the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra will also hit the theatres in 24 hours. Let’s take a look:

As far as the Tamil box office is concerned, here are some major films:

Captain

Following the success of Teddy, Arya and director Shakti Soundar Rajan have teamed up again for Captain. The movie falls in the action-thriller genre and is produced by Arya’s production house The Show People Studios. The film is being distributed by Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Apart from Arya, the film cast also includes Simran, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Harish Uthman, Taubig Shersha and others in prominent roles. The music is composed by D Iman and the film hits theatres today (September 8).

Kanam

Tamil film Kanam is an amalgamation of three concepts – time travel, motherhood and science. With Sharwanand in the lead and Sathish and Ramesh Thilak in supporting roles, the film also features Amala Akkineni, Nassar and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The film is written and directed by debutant Shree Karthick. The film will be released in theatres tomorrow (September 9).

Not Reachable

This movie is written and directed by debutant Chanduru Murganantham starring debutant Vishwa Sreedharan and Sai Tanya as protagonists. Produced by Crackpain Productions, the movie will hit the theatres on September 9. The music of the film is given by Chaaran Kumar and the cinematography is helmed by Sukumaaran Sundar.

Brahmastra

Last but not the least, the most anticipated movie of the year Brahmaastra releases in multiple languages, including Tamil. Directed by Ayan Mukerjee, Brahmastra also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in prominent roles in the film.

The film is the first part of the Brahmastra trilogy. The film hits the theatres on September 9.

