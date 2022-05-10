'Captivating Story, a Dramatic Twist': Umair Sandhu on Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by Parasuram, is all set for its worldwide release on May 12 this year. However, Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, has already watched the film and shared his thoughts on it in his Instagram stories.

Umair wrote that there were a lot of reasons for Sarkaru Vaari Paata to be successful. According to Umair, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has a simple but captivating storyline. He wrote that there was a dramatic twist interwoven in this Mahesh Babu-starrer.

Umair applauded the brilliant on-screen chemistry between the lead pair — Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. According to Umair, music of Sarkaru Vaari Paata goes well with the overall feel of the film. He then said that Mahesh Babu was the biggest reason for anyone to watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Umair attached a hit number, Kalaavathi, from Sarkaru Vaari Paata to his Instagram story. Kalaavathi was released on February 13 this year and is still number 12 among the top music videos. Kalaavathi is embellished with soulful music by composer S. Thaman. Anantha Sriram has penned lyrics for the song. Sid Sriram has provided vocals.

Coming back to the review, Umair wrote that Mahesh Babu has given his finest performance in this film. According to Umair, Sarkaru Vaari Patta is going to be a treat for Mahesh Babu fans. He also applauded Keerthy’s contribution, saying that Sarkaru Vaari Paata would be incomplete without her. The reviewer wrote that Keerthy looked gorgeous and did justice to her character.

Umair ended the review by calling Sarkaru Vaari Paata a mass blockbuster and his favourite of 2022. Umair gave 4.5 stars to Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The positive review has now made the audience further more excited about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is reportedly based on banking scams taking place across the country. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Duy Beck, Amit Shivdas Nair and others play crucial roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

