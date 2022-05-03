Cara Delevingne Strips, Goes Topless On Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet; Covers Her Modesty With Pasties

Cara Delevingne dropped jaws when she stepped out on the red carpet of MET Gala 2022 on Tuesday (IST). The actress-model stepped out for the night wearing a Christian Dior red double-breasted jacket but she soon stripped it off when she took the centre stage and unveiled her bare chest. She painted her body golden while covering her modesty with pasties. She accessorised her look with a gold body chain.

The look drew a lot of reactions from fans online. “I love this look, the detail and the undergarment is giving me life!!!" a fan tweeted. “Don’t care what anyone says this is gilded and it’s a suit and it’s @Caradelevingne," added another. “Just seen what @Caradelevingne wore to the Met gala last night. I C O N I C," added a third.

Speaking about her look with Variety, Cara said, “I did a reveal of my b**bs, but not the n***le since I still have to hide those apparently."

Exploring American style with the second portion of the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the dress code for the evening was ‘Gilded Glamour.’ Hosted at the MET Fifth Avenue in New York, history unfurled in style on the red carpet with celebrities reprising grandeur in an array of silhouettes telling a story of a glorious past.

This year, MET Gala was a little less star-studded. From Taylor Swift to Zendaya, many stars were absent at the event. Even from India, fans were hoping that Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone would attend the event. However, both of them were missing the red carpet this year. However, Priyanka’s in-laws, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their way to the event.

While Blake Lively was among the few people who stole the show at the MET Gala red carpet this year with her transitional dress, the Kardashian-Jenner family failed to impress the audience.

