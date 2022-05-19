Case Against Suriya, Director T J Gnanavel For 'Insulting' Vanniyar Community in Jai Bhim

Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim may have received praise from all quarters and brought international acclaim and accolades but it has been surrounded by controversies too. Suriya and the director of the film, TJ Gnanavel, had cases filed against them for allegedly portraying a particular community in a bad light.

A notice was sent to the film crew on behalf of the Vanniyar Sangam alleging that the film had misrepresented the Vanniyar community. Following this, Suriya and director Gnanavel both explained that the film was not made with the intention of hurting certain communities. However, the BJP has continued to oppose Jai Bhim vehemently.

And now, K Santhosh, a lawyer from Chennai Velachery, filed a case in the Saidapet court. Following the order to register a case at the Velachery Police Station on the complaint when the case came up for hearing, a case was registered against the director and actor Suriya under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at the Velachery Police Station.

Advertisement

Jai Bhim is a film about members of the Irular tribe who were tortured in prison and how Justice Chandru, played by Suriya, battled and won a court battle on their behalf. The initial notice sent by the Vanniyar Sangram to the makers last year said the crew had managed to retain most of the characters’ names with real names such as Rajakannu, advocate Chandru, police officer Permalsamy but deliberately changed the name of the sub-inspector (SI) who tortured the victim in custody. According to the attorney, the ‘Agni Gundam’ (raging fire), the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam, was depicted in the calendar behind the SI to insult the Vanniyar community in one of the movie’s parts.

Jai Bhim was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 last year and was well received.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.