CAT Fame Navneet Kaur Thind Didn't Receive Full Payment From Producers of a Series, Couldn't Take Legal Step Due to... | Exclusive

Ragini MMS Returns actress Naveent Kaur Thind was recently seen in Randeep Hooda’s series CAT for which she is receiving rave reviews. The model-actress, who got selected for the series through Instagram, told News18 in an exclusive conversation that one of the major reasons she loved working on the show was because of the respectful treatment which was meted out to her and the rest of the cast. “I have had a really bad experience working with certain people in the past. But while I worked on this project particularly, I saw how well-behaved everyone - from the director to the AD and the makeup artist - were and how respectful they were towards others," she said.

Asked about her previous bad experience, the actress shared, “While I was auditioning for CAT I had dreadlocks and tattoos because I was doing another web series by a new production house. There were two people who had started a new production house. Because I was in Ragini MMS 2 (Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment co-production) they knew me. We were three people working on this but now the web series hasn’t been released and the producers are not picking up our calls. We haven’t received half the payment and we had to beg them for the other half we received. Now both brother and sister have vanished and are nowhere to be found."

She added, “It was a very bad experience on the sets as well. I wish I could take his name because I would totally want people to know the kind of person the director was and the way he would insult and harass his actors on sets and treat them badly in front of everyone. That puts you in a bad headspace and demotivates you. Then you get better projects like CAT and you realise everyone in the industry is not the same. You just have to find the right people to work with."

Sharing how mentally taxing the whole experience was for her, she continued, “I went through so much sh*t during that project. I got Covid as well. It also took me three hours to get ready and I would even reach the sets before the spot boys. I got dreadlocks which was a painful experience. And then when you don’t get anything in return, it demotivates you. You’re working too hard and then you start having second thoughts and you start doubting your own credibility - where did I go wrong."

Asked whether she filed any complaint against the producers, she answered, “I really wanted to but I didn’t get any support. My parents told me that even if I file a complaint, the case will go on forever and it would be a lot of harassment for me. I would also have to shell out money to hire a lawyer for the case and I haven’t even received half the payment. So what’s the point of going through that? My parents are not here with me and they don’t want their kid to go through all this bullsh*t. I am still waiting that someday he will come to his senses and give us our payment."

However, the actress emphasised that her work experience on the sets of CAT was better than her previous experience and she was glad to find the right people to work with. She played a Punjabi folk singer in the series and shared that she has been getting amazing reviews from all over the world for it. She said, “I’m getting amazing reviews from all over the world. I’m getting messages on my Instagram from people who haven’t spoken to me for years telling me that they recognised me and I have done a great job. Punjabis can actually relate to my character because they have seen such characters in their real-life performances. So they think that I have played it with a lot of authenticities."

She showered praises over her co-star Randeep Hooda, although she didn’t get to share screen space with the actor. “I did not get to share the screen with him because he is in the second timeline and I am from the flashback sequence. But I have met him so many times during our screen tests and get-togethers. He is an amazing person to be with. I don’t even understand how can you be so humble. He is like a regular person, he will come to talk to you and make you feel comfortable. He has no tantrums. He is just beautifully charming."

Navneet Kaur will next be seen in a film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

