'Cause I Love to Reflect': Sushmita Sen to Trolls Asking Why She Always Wears Sunglasses

Sushmita Sen has been making headlines since her association with Lalit Modi was made public. She has been a victim of constant trolling. From being called a ‘gold digger’ to the subject of various memes, she has been on the radar of trolls. She recently posted a happy selfie with a reply to such trolls.

She replied to many trolls making judgmental comments about her wearing sunglasses in her recent post. She wrote with her oh-so-pretty pic, “Why do you wear sunglasses all the time? Well, ’cause I love to reflect!"

Soon after she posted the pic, her daughter Renee Sen commented, “My Sunshine." She added, “What a cutie patootie you are."

Advertisement

Netizens also took to the comment section to praise the celebrity. Many praised her smile with a user saying, “Love your smile, keep smiling always like this." Some users even showed jealousy towards her relationship with Lalit, with one user saying, “This guy is so lucky who got u in life as a soulmate. Looking like an angel with your cute smile and your beautiful eyes."

The actress was previously trolled on social media when she posted a selfie. While the picture appeared to be a regular pic, many took the time to zoom in on the reflection in her sunglasses. In the reflection, a few bottles were seen with her. People assumed that it contained liquor and proceeded to troll her about it.

People on Twitter took a screenshot of the reflection and posted it. Fans even came out in support of Sen as trolls tried to target her.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, IPL founder Lalit Modi made headlines when he uploaded a series of personal images with the former Miss Universe and Bollywood star, generating rumours of a marriage between the two. The 58-year-old fugitive businessman was keen to explain that the two were “only dating" and that marriage “would happen one day."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here