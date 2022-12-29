CBFC Asks Makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to 'Implement Changes' in the Film & Its Songs

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the upcoming release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said that the CBFC examination committee has directed the makers to “implement the advised changes" in the Siddharth Anand directorial including its songs.

Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films, has sparked a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam, have opposed to Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

Now, Joshi has put all queries around the certification of Pathaan at rest. In an official statement, sent out to the media, Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

Advertisement

He continued, “Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced . And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

While the makers of Pathaan are yet to react to the controversy, Shah Rukh spoke out about negativity on social media at an event earlier this month. While speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, Shah Rukh said in Hindi, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here